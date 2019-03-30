Kuemper allowed two goals on 27 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Avalanche on Friday.

Kuemper did well to keep the Coyotes in a position to earn a point, with a little help from defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson's pair of goals, but they weren't able to gain ground in the playoff race. Kuemper's record dropped to 25-19-8 with a 2.39 GAA and a .922 save percentage. Should he tend the twine Sunday versus the Wild, it would be his 20th consecutive start.