Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Drops pivotal game in shootout
Kuemper allowed two goals on 27 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Avalanche on Friday.
Kuemper did well to keep the Coyotes in a position to earn a point, with a little help from defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson's pair of goals, but they weren't able to gain ground in the playoff race. Kuemper's record dropped to 25-19-8 with a 2.39 GAA and a .922 save percentage. Should he tend the twine Sunday versus the Wild, it would be his 20th consecutive start.
