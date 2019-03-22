Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Drops road start in Florida
Kuemper allowed three goals on just 21 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Panthers on Thursday.
Kuemper has lost his last three starts after going 4-1-0 in the five prior. The Coyotes meanwhile have now dropped back-to-back contests and suddenly look like a team in danger of relinquishing their playoff spot. As for Kuemper's season record, his most recent outing drops it to 25-17-6.
