Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Drops second in a row
Kuemper gave up four goals on 24 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Wild.
Kuemper has lost consecutive starts for only the second time this season and Saturday's defeat marked the first time all year that he's allowed more than three goals in a game. While giving up four goals in a loss to the low-scoring Wild is a disappointment, Kuemper has been terrific this season, going 7-4-0 with a 2.00 GAA and .930 save percentage. He'll try to get back into the win column Monday at Washington.
More News
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Tasked with taming Wild•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Sunk by Blue Jackets•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Guarding goal against Columbus•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Earns overtime win•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Looks to stay hot against Oilers•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Blanks Avs for first shutout•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.