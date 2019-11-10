Kuemper gave up four goals on 24 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Wild.

Kuemper has lost consecutive starts for only the second time this season and Saturday's defeat marked the first time all year that he's allowed more than three goals in a game. While giving up four goals in a loss to the low-scoring Wild is a disappointment, Kuemper has been terrific this season, going 7-4-0 with a 2.00 GAA and .930 save percentage. He'll try to get back into the win column Monday at Washington.