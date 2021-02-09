Kuemper made 40 saves on 43 shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blues.

Kuemper was kept busy throughout the game, but a last-second goal by Clayton Keller forced overtime. The 30-year-old Kuemper was perfect in overtime and stopped two of three shots in the shootout to record his 100th career win. The Canadian netminder improved to 4-5-1 with a 2.50 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 10 contests this season. He's only given up more than three goals twice this year -- Kuemper is usually a reliable option when he plays, although he may give way to Antti Raanta on occasion.