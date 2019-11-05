Kuemper made 26 saves on 28 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Kuemper gave up a late game-tying goal in the third period, but got the win anyway when Derek Stepan scored in the extra frame. The 29-year-old goalie is now 7-3-0 with a 1.69 GAA and a .940 save percentage. He's won seven of his last eight starts -- few netminders are better than Kuemper right now. However, Antti Raanta will likely start Tuesday in Calgary.