Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Earns overtime win
Kuemper made 26 saves on 28 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.
Kuemper gave up a late game-tying goal in the third period, but got the win anyway when Derek Stepan scored in the extra frame. The 29-year-old goalie is now 7-3-0 with a 1.69 GAA and a .940 save percentage. He's won seven of his last eight starts -- few netminders are better than Kuemper right now. However, Antti Raanta will likely start Tuesday in Calgary.
