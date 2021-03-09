Kuemper (undisclosed) left Monday's game against Colorado with a medical trainer, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.
Kuemper was injured early in the third period but it's unclear what happened. Another update on his status should be available after the game.
