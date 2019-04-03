Kuemper won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Kings due to an upper-body injury.

Seconds after allowing a goal to the Kings, a Kings skater's stick went through Kuemper's mask, forcing him from the game. This is awful news for the Coyotes who are fighting for a playoff spot, and they've been leaning on Kuemper in the process as this was his 21st straight start. Calvin Pickard replaced him and will be the starter moving forward if Kumeper's injury lingers.