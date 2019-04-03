Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Exits with injury
Kuemper won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Kings due to an upper-body injury.
Seconds after allowing a goal to the Kings, a Kings skater's stick went through Kuemper's mask, forcing him from the game. This is awful news for the Coyotes who are fighting for a playoff spot, and they've been leaning on Kuemper in the process as this was his 21st straight start. Calvin Pickard replaced him and will be the starter moving forward if Kumeper's injury lingers.
More News
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Will be sent to cage Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Comes up big•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Making 20th straight start•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Drops pivotal game in shootout•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Starting 19th straight game Friday•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Snaps five-game losing streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...