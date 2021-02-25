Head coach Rick Tocchet said Kuemper (lower body) is fine after the goalie left Wednesday's game versus the Ducks early, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.
Kuemper exited the contest early in the third period after yielding three goals on 21 shots. The Coyotes rallied to get the 30-year-old goalie off the hook for a loss by winning in the shootout. Kuemper's availability for Friday's game versus the Avalanche should be confirmed if he's named as the starter for that contest.
