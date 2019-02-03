Kuemper allowed three goals on 35 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Sharks on Saturday.

The 28-year-old ended up on the wrong end in the 3-on-3 overtime, but he still extended his streak of avoiding regulation losses to nine games. During that streak, Kuemper is 6-0-3 with a .926 save percentage. With this run, the 28-year-old has improved his overall numbers to 11-11-4, 2.64 GAA and .914 save percentage this season.