Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Faces barrage in road win
Kuemper stopped 41 of 43 shots in a 5-2 win over the Golden Knights on Tuesday.
The Golden Knights had plenty of chances to control the game, but Kuemper did a pretty good impression of a wall. He improves to 13-13-5 this season, with a 2.73 GAA and a .913 save percentage. Kuemper has emerged as the Coyotes' top goalie since Antti Raanta (lower body) went on injured reserve in December.
