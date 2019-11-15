Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Facing Flames
Kuemper will patrol the crease during Saturday's home matchup with Calgary, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.
Kuemper was dialed in during his last start Tuesday against St. Louis, turning aside 33 of 35 shots en route to an impressive 3-2 road victory over a hot Blues team. The 29-year-old backstop will look to stay sharp in a home matchup with a Flames team that's only averaging 2.18 goals per game on the road this campaign, 27th in the NHL.
