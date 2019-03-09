Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Facing LA
Kuemper will guard the goal in Saturday's home game against the Kings, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Kuemper was unbeatable in his last start Thursday against the Flames, turning aside all 30 shots en route to an impressive 2-0 victory. The 28-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up his 22nd win of the season in a favorable home matchup with a struggling LA club that's gone 1-7-2 in its last 10 games.
