Kuemper will defend the blue paint during Thursday's home game against Nashville, Catherine Silverman of The Athletic Arizona reports.

Kuemper has been one of the best goaltenders in the NHL early on this season, compiling a 2-2-0 record while posting a highly impressive 1.52 GAA and .955 save percentage in four appearances. The 29-year-old will try to pick up a third straight win in a tough home matchup with a Predators team that's averaging 4.67 goals per game this campaign, first in the NHL.