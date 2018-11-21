Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Facing Vegas
Kuemper will start between the pipes in Wednesday's home game against the Golden Knights, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Kuemper played pretty well in his last start Saturday against Boston, stopping 21 of 23 shots, but he ultimately suffered his fifth defeat of the season due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The 28-year-old goaltender will look to stay sharp and secure his fifth victory of the campaign in a favorable home matchup with a Vegas team that's 4-9-0 on the road this year.
