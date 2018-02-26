Kuemper made his Coyotes debut Sunday, allowing three goals on 27 shots in a loss to the Canucks.

Kuemper has been great overall this season, but he's going through a tough stretch, having allowed three goals in four straight appearances. The 27-year-old was able to pick up victories on a talented Los Angeles squad, but those will be harder to come by on lackluster Coyotes team. Kuemper still owns a .930 save percentage and could be worth adding in a deep league if you need quality rate stats.