Kuemper stopped 25 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche during Game 2 of their first-round series.
This was the lowest volume of shots Kuemper has seen all postseason, but the improved defensive effort in front of him didn't translate into a win. The Coyotes now find themselves in an 0-2 hole in the series, and while that's far from Kuemper's fault -- the 30-year-old netminder has a .926 save percentage through six playoff starts -- he may need to find a way to steal a win during Game 3 on Saturday to get his club back in it.
