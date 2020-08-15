Kuemper stopped 25 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche during Game 2 of their first-round series.

This was the lowest volume of shots Kuemper has seen all postseason, but the improved defensive effort in front of him didn't translate into a win. The Coyotes now find themselves in an 0-2 hole in the series, and while that's far from Kuemper's fault -- the 30-year-old netminder has a .926 save percentage through six playoff starts -- he may need to find a way to steal a win during Game 3 on Saturday to get his club back in it.