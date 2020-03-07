Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Falls to Flames
Kuemper made 31 saves on 34 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Flames on Friday.
Kuemper had a 1-0 lead after Taylor Hall's early goal, but the Flames led 2-1 after the first period and never looked back. The loss dropped Kuemper to 16-10-2 with a 2.19 GAA and a .929 save percentage in 28 starts. The 29-year-old goalie has allowed seven goals in three games since his return from a lower-body injury -- he hasn't done enough to take a strong grip on the No. 1 job yet.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.