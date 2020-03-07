Kuemper made 31 saves on 34 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Flames on Friday.

Kuemper had a 1-0 lead after Taylor Hall's early goal, but the Flames led 2-1 after the first period and never looked back. The loss dropped Kuemper to 16-10-2 with a 2.19 GAA and a .929 save percentage in 28 starts. The 29-year-old goalie has allowed seven goals in three games since his return from a lower-body injury -- he hasn't done enough to take a strong grip on the No. 1 job yet.