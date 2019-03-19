Kuemper surrendered two goals on 22 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Lightning on Monday.

It's a forgivable team to lose to, as the Lightning clinched the Presidents' Trophy in just their 73rd game of the year at Kuemper's expense. Kuemper's record fell to 24-17-6 with a 2.48 GAA and a .920 save percentage. He won't have much room for error the rest of the way if the Coyotes have their eyes on a playoff spot. Kuemper will likely return to the crease against the Panthers on Thursday.