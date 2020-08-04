Kuemper made 24 saves during Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Predators in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.

The 30-year-old netminder was a lot less busy than he'd been in Game 1, but Kuemper also wasn't as sharp and seemed to be fighting the puck much of the game. With Antti Raanta (undisclosed) unavailable, Kuemper has already been named the starter for Game 3 on Wednesday, per John Gambadoro of 98.7 FM Phoenix, despite his lackluster performance.