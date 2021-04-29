Kuemper allowed three goals on 30 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Kuemper has now lost three of his last six starts, and he was pulled from Monday's game against the Sharks without receiving a decision. The 30-year-old's skid is ill-timed as the Coyotes compete for a playoff spot. He's down to 9-10-2 with a 2.55 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 24 games. The Coyotes' next two games are against the Golden Knights on Friday and Saturday, which makes for a tough matchup for Kuemper.