Kuemper surrendered six goals on 27 shots in a 7-2 preseason road loss to the Golden Knights on Sunday. He played the first two periods.

Adin Hill took over in the third frame, which was to be expected no matter how Kuemper performed in the first two periods. Kuemper went 2-6-2 with a 3.22 GAA and .899 save percentage with the Coyotes after a 19-game stint with the Kings last year. He will enter the 2018-19 season as the No. 2 behind Antti Raanta. It will be tough for him to captivate the fantasy crowd with the Coyotes having a tough time standing out in the Pacific Division over the years.