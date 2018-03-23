Kuemper yielded six goals on 30 shots Thursday, taking a 6-5 road loss to the Hurricanes.

This obviously wasn't Kuemper's finest work, but he still went the distance since No. 1 goalie Antti Raanta took care of the Sabres in Buffalo the previous night. A springy netminder who physically fills the net well with his 6-foot-5, 215-pound frame, Kuemper posted a .920 save percentage through 19 games with the Kings prior to last month's trade to Arizona. How has he fared since then, you ask? A paltry .888 mark over seven outings. A backup goalie with ugly peripherals is certainly not going to attract fantasy owners.