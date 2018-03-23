Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Falters in road start
Kuemper yielded six goals on 30 shots Thursday, taking a 6-5 road loss to the Hurricanes.
This obviously wasn't Kuemper's finest work, but he still went the distance since No. 1 goalie Antti Raanta took care of the Sabres in Buffalo the previous night. A springy netminder who physically fills the net well with his 6-foot-5, 215-pound frame, Kuemper posted a .920 save percentage through 19 games with the Kings prior to last month's trade to Arizona. How has he fared since then, you ask? A paltry .888 mark over seven outings. A backup goalie with ugly peripherals is certainly not going to attract fantasy owners.
More News
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Receives starting nod Friday•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Makes 26 saves in losing cause•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: No longer starting Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: In net Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Makes 27 saves for fourth shutout•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...