Kuemper yielded four goals on 32 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to St. Louis.

Kuemper was handed his fourth one-goal loss in eight appearances, with Ryan O'Reilly's one-timer early in the third period proving to be the winner in this one. Kuemper, who has started the last seven games for Arizona, is 2-5-1 with a 2.65 GAA and .905 save percentage. He hasn't yet found the same level at which he performed the previous two seasons and managers are better off treating him as a matchups play until that occurs.