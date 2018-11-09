Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Fending off pucks Saturday
Kuemper will defend the away goal Saturday against the Penguins, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Kuemper has been far from stellar in his last two outings, surrendering a combined nine goals in two contests against the Flyers. He will look to return to the form Friday that saw Keumper post a 1.34 GAA and .957 save percentage over his first three starts, taking on a Penguins team that's on a four-game losing streak.
