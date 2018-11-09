Kuemper will defend the away goal Saturday against the Penguins, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Kuemper has been far from stellar in his last two outings, surrendering a combined nine goals in two contests against the Flyers. He will look to return to the form Friday that saw Keumper post a 1.34 GAA and .957 save percentage over his first three starts, taking on a Penguins team that's on a four-game losing streak.