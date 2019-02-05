Kuemper allowed five goals on 29 shots in Monday's loss to the Stars.

The Coyotes carried a 2-1 lead into the third period, but that was quickly lost as Kuemper allowed a goal just 2:28 into the final frame and yielded two more within the next 1:11. Arizona battled back and tied the game 4-4 before Tyler Seguin sealed the deal for the Stars. This is Kuemper's first regulation loss since the calendar flipped to 2019 and an .828 save percentage is the second-worst mark of his campaign.