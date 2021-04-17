Kuemper (lower body) will take warmups ahead of Saturday's home game versus the Blues, and he'll get the starting nod if he feels good, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Kuemper will likely be activated from injured reserve regardless, but the final verdict on his availability may not be clear until after warmups. Antti Raanta will get the nod if Kuemper isn't ready. If Kuemper's good to go, it will be his first start since March 8. Kuemper was solid before this injury, recording a .914 save percentage and a 7-7-2 record.