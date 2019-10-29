Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Gets back into win column
Kuemper stopped 24 of 26 shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over Buffalo.
Kuemper had a four-game winning streak snapped in his previous start, but bounced back with a solid effort Monday that enabled the Coyotes to rally from a 2-0 deficit. He was a perfect 3-for-3 during the shootout, including a terrific glove save on Casey Mittelstadt to clinch the win. Kuemper has been lights-out so far in 2019-20, going 5-3-0 in eight appearances with a 1.87 GAA and .933 save percentage.
