Kuemper made 18 saves on 22 shots Monday before being replaced by Antti Raanta to begin the third period during the Coyotes 7-1 loss to the Avalanche in Game 4 of their first-round series.

Neither goalie can be faulted for this result, as the Arizona defense was AWOL all game. Both Kuemper and Raanta faced a parade of unhindered rushes by Colorado players, and even if they were able to make the initial stop, there was usually an Avs forward camped on their doorstep to whack home the rebound. With the Coyotes facing elimination in Game 5 on Wednesday it's not clear who will get the nod in net, but Kuemper, who still has a .924 save percentage this postseason despite facing over 300 shots through eight games, likely gives the team its best chance at survival.