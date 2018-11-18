Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Gets no support in tight contest
Kuemper made 21 saves in a 2-1 loss to Boston on Saturday night.
He played a solid game, but he can't win without support. Kuemper is 2-2 over the last week and has allowed two or fewer goals in three of those four games. He's delivering while Antti Raanta is out.
