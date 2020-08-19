Kuemper will start between the pipes in Wednesday's Game 5 against the Avalanche, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Kuemper was hung out to dry by his teammates in Game 4, surrendering four goals on 22 shots as the Avalanche dominated the Coyotes before being replaced by Antti Raanta for the final frame of the eventual 7-1 loss. The 30-year-old backstop will need his comrades to perform far better in front of him Wednesday in order to have any shot at picking up his fifth win of the postseason.