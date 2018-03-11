Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Gets picked apart by Avs
Kuemper allowed five goals on 31 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Colorado.
Kuemper and the Yotes were the elixir the Avs needed to snap their five-game losing streak. Kuemper is a risky roll at any time, not because of lack of his own skill, but rather a lack of skill in front of him. Avoid.
