Kuemper allowed five goals on 31 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Colorado.

Kuemper and the Yotes were the elixir the Avs needed to snap their five-game losing streak. Kuemper is a risky roll at any time, not because of lack of his own skill, but rather a lack of skill in front of him. Avoid.

