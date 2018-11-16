Kuemper will patrol the crease in Saturday's home game against the Bruins, Craig Morgan of The Athleticreports.

Kuemper was razor sharp in his last start Thursday against the Predators, turning aside 45 of 46 shots en route to an impressive 2-1 win. The 28-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and secure his fifth victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Bruins team that's 3-4-2 on the road this season.