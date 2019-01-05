Kuemper will patrol the crease in Sunday's home game against the Rangers, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Kuemper was sharp in his last start Friday against the Devils, stopping 33 of 35 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 11th loss of the campaign due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The 28-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in and snap his three-game losing streak in a home matchup with a Rangers team that's 6-11-2 on the road this campaign.