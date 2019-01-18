Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Gets starting nod
Kuemper will patrol the crease in Friday's home game against the Penguins, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Kuemper has been on a roll recently, stringing together four consecutive victories while posting a rock-solid 1.97 GAA and .929 save percentage over that span. The 28-year-old netminder will look to stay sharp and secure his 10th win of the season in a tough home matchup with a Pittsburgh team that's averaging 3.48 goals per game on the road this campaign, fourth in the NHL.
