Kuemper will defend the blue paint during Friday's home game versus Vegas, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Kuemper struggled in his last start Wednesday against the Golden Knights, surrendering five goals on 29 shots en route to an ugly 5-2 loss. The 30-year-old backstop will attempt to bounce back and pick up his first win of the season in a rematch with Vegas' dangerous attack, which is averaging 4.00 goals per game this campaign, fourth in the NHL.