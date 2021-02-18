Kuemper will start between the pipes in Thursday's home game versus LA, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.
Kuemper was perfect in his last start Monday against the Blues, stopping all 24 shots he faced en route to his fifth win and first shutout of the season. He'll attempt to secure a second straight victory in a home matchup with a Kings club that's averaging 3.14 goals per game this campaign, 13th in the NHL.
