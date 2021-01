Kuemper will be between the pipes for Thursday's home clash with Anaheim, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Kuemper will make his sixth consecutive appearance in the crease despite having registered a paltry 1-4-0 record and 2.43 GAA in his last five contests. The fact that Antti Raanta was activated off injured reserve could clear the way for Kuemper to get a game off in the near future, though the club will have a few days off following Thursday's tilt.