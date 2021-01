Kuemper will be between the pipes at home versus Anaheim on Tuesday, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Kuemper has had to do some heavy lifting to start the year, as he has started five of the club's first six contests, in which he posted a 1-3-1 record and 2.79 GAA. Once Antti Raanta (undisclosed) becomes available, the team figures to lower Kuemper's workload, though he should continue to see the bulk of the starts.