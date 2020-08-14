Kuemper will be between the pipes for Game 2 versus the Avs on Friday.

Kuemper faced a barrage of rubber in Game 1, stopping 37 of 40 shots on goal, but was still handed a defeat. The netminder has faced 40 or more shots in four of his five playoff appearances and should be in line for a similar workload Friday. Even if he can't secure a win, Kuemper could provide solid fantasy value given the number of saves he could potentially rack up.