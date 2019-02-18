Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Gets starting nod Monday
Kuemper will be between the pipes on the road against the Flames on Monday.
Kuemper is coming off a 22-save, shutout victory over the Maple Leafs, so there was little chance he would be watching from the bench, despite making his sixth straight appearance in the crease. The netminder figures to get the night off for Tuesday's matchup with Edmonton, as Calvin Pickard will likely get the start for the second game of the Yotes' back-to-back.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...