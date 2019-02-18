Kuemper will be between the pipes on the road against the Flames on Monday.

Kuemper is coming off a 22-save, shutout victory over the Maple Leafs, so there was little chance he would be watching from the bench, despite making his sixth straight appearance in the crease. The netminder figures to get the night off for Tuesday's matchup with Edmonton, as Calvin Pickard will likely get the start for the second game of the Yotes' back-to-back.