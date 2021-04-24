Kuemper will guard the road net in Saturday's game versus the Kings, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

This will be Kuemper's fourth straight start since returning from injury last Saturday. He has struggled so far, recording an .866 save percentage and a 1-2-0 record over the last three games. The matchup against the Kings is favorable nonetheless, as they rank 20th with 2.70 goals per contest this year.