Kuemper will tend the twine against Dallas on Saturday, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Kuemper will look to shake off a three-game losing streak in which he has given up 12 goals on 97 shots (.876 save percentage). The 28-year-old needs just four more victories to set a new career high, something he should be capable of achieving before the end of the season.

