Kuemper will patrol the crease for Game 2 against the Predators on Tuesday, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Kuemper earned the Game 1 victory against Nashville on Sunday, allowing three goals on 43 shots. The 30-year-old looks to be the clear No. 1 netminder in Arizona but could get a break for the second night of the back-to-back slate Wednesday.