Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Gets starting nod Tuesday
Kuemper will defend the cage on the road in Tuesday's split squad matchup versus the Kings, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Kuemper will take the road game while Antti Raanta start in the home clash Tuesday. The two netminder will likely be competing for minutes throughout the 2019-20 campaign and could end up splitting the starts evenly. Who gets the nod Opening Night versus the Ducks on Oct. 3 remains to be seen.
