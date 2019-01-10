Kuemper will defend the crease against the Canucks on Thursday, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Kuemper if coming off a 23-save, shutout performance over the Rangers on Sunday. The netminder will no doubt benefit from being behind the league's best penalty kill, which is operating at 88.4 percent. If his teammates can limit Vancouver's opportunities, the 28-year-old could walk away with his seventh win of the year.