Kuemper will be between the pipes for Wednesday's tilt in Vancouver, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

As the report points out, Kuemper will make his third start as a Desert Dog due to No. 1 netminder Antti Raanta being bothered by a lower-body injury. Despite putting together a stellar 19 games with the Kings that saw him go 10-1-3 with a 2.10 GAA and .932, Kuemper had a rough go in his first two starts for the last-placed Coyotes, losing both while allowing seven goals on 63 shots. Over the long term, it's difficult to imagine Kuemper replicating his form as a King while a member of the Coyotes, but Wednesday could make for a favorable matchup for the veteran backstop, as the Canucks rank 23rd in scoring and will be without offensive threats like Brock Boeser and Sven Baertschi.