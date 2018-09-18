Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Gets starting nod
According to coach Rick Tocchet, Kuemper will start in goal in Tuesday's road intrasquad preseason matchup with the Kings.
Kuemper was awful in his preseason debut against Vegas on Sunday, surrendering six goals on 27 shots en route to a 7-2 defeat. The 28-year-old netminder will hope to bounce back with a strong performance in LA.
