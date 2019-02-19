Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Gets Tuesday nod
Kuemper will be in the crease for Tuesday's game in Edmonton, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Kuemper will re-enter the net for the second half of the back-to-back set after resting in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Flames while No. 2 netminder Calvin Pickard was between the pipes. Over his last five outings, Kuemper has posted a 3-2-0 record to go with a 2.42 GAA and .924 save percentage.
