Kuemper will draw the road start versus the Sharks on Saturday, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

The expected goalie matchup for this twilight contest is Kuemper versus Martin Jones. Kuemper is on a roll, as he's won six of the past eight games with a 2.07 GAA and .928 save percentage since the calendar turned to 2019 -- this includes his 26-save triumph over the Sharks at home two and a half weeks ago.