Kuemper surrendered three goals on 33 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The Coyotes didn't get on the board until the final minute of the game, which left Kuemper with little support. The goalie dropped to 9-6-0 with a 1.93 GAA and a .935 save percentage in 15 starts. He's still the Coyotes' top option in the crease, but Antti Raanta has played well too, giving coach Rick Tocchet a difficult choice when doling out the starting assignments. Both goalies should play over the weekend, with a road game versus the Kings on Saturday before a home contest against the Oilers on Sunday.